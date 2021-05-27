Cancel
How metals work together to weaken hardy nitrogen-nitrogen bonds

Science Daily
 13 days ago

Nitrogen, an element that is essential for all living cells, makes up about 78 percent of Earth's atmosphere. However, most organisms cannot make use of this nitrogen until it is converted into ammonia. Until humans invented industrial processes for ammonia synthesis, almost all ammonia on the planet was generated by microbes using nitrogenases, the only enzymes that can break the nitrogen-nitrogen bond found in gaseous dinitrogen, or N2.

www.sciencedaily.com
