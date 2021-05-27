Cancel
Ohio State

Shelbyville man facing charges after allegedly selling illegal fireworks in Ohio

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
 7 days ago
OHIO — An investigation into a deadly fireworks accident led an Ohio federal grand jury to charge a Shelbyville man.

Federal authorities say Paul Eberhard, 64 is charged with dealing in explosive materials without a license and distributing explosive materials to a person without a permit or license.

The investigation began July 4, 2020 when an Ohio man died after being hit in the head by a firework.

Court documents say Eberhard illegally sold display fireworks between 2018 and 2020.

His initial appearance in federal court was Thursday.

