Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Brandon Jacobs Eyes NFL Return as DE: 'No Way Tim Tebow is a Better Athlete'

By Madeline Coleman
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A52z2_0aDtcqSN00

Tim Tebow's return to the gridiron as a tight end raised some eyebrows around the sports world. Now, former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs announced that he wants to make a NFL comeback—as a defensive end.

"Well since Tebow came back after being off a good bit, I am announcing today that I to will comeback," the 38-year-old said on Twitter. "I will play defensive end for whatever team gives me a chance!!!"

A few hours later, he added: "I am really serious about coming back as a defensive end. I can still run, I am strong and there’s no way Tim Tebow is a better athlete than I am. I just need a shot that’s it!! If I can’t cut it I’ll take it like a man. Just give me one chance that’s all!!"

Jacobs, who was last listed as 6'4" and 264 pounds, last played in the league in 2013—one year after Tebow's final regular-season game. Tebow signed a one-year contract with the Jaguars as a tight end on May 20.

Meanwhile, Jacobs is a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Giants. Throughout his nine seasons in the league, he tallied 5,094 rushing yards and 60 rushing touchdowns.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Brandon Jacobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#Defensive End#Jaguars#Better Athlete#Brandon Jacobs Eyes Nfl#Running#Eyes#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dan Mullen Lays Out His Expectations For Tim Tebow At Tight End

Dan Mullen was Tim Tebow‘s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida during his first three collegiate seasons. The former Urban Meyer assistant is now the head coach of the Gators, and recently weighed in on Tebow’s attempt at an NFL comeback. Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars staff has worked out Tebow...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Scouting Report on Jaguars Tight End Tim Tebow

As a professional talent scout who has attracted many of the top minds in the National Football League into my path over the past 30 years, I am always looking for what makes a player tick. I analyze everything – in slow motion. I look at every movement and every change of direction. I look at the level of effort and I tend to scribble something on a piece of paper on every play. It can take me hours just to evaluate and write up one player.
NFLGolf Digest

Tim Tebow had the top-five best selling items on NFL Shop on Friday

Yesterday, we shared a single fifteen-second clip of Tim Tebow walking to his first practice as a Jacksonville Jaguars tight end. On paper, it was nothing. Less than nothing even. But this ain’t paper. It’s America, and in America we are required by law to freak out anytime Tim Tebow brushes his teeth. Those are the rules, and they are unflinching.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tim Tebow’s Contract Details

Tim Tebow is officially a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The AFC South franchise officially announced the Tebow signing earlier this week. The former Florida Gators star is pumped to get an opportunity in the NFL. “I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tim Tebow merchandise holds top-5 spots on NFL store

If the plan for the Jacksonville Jaguars in signing Tim Tebow was to keep things as low-key and team-focused as possible, the fans didn’t get the memo on that one. Just a day after the former Heisman-winning quarterback agreed to terms with Jacksonville as a tight end, his merchandise is dominating the NFL store.
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

MMQB: Get to Know Nick Sirianni … and His Ways of Getting to Know the Eagles

If you were offended by the Eagles’ coaches playing rock-paper-scissors with this year’s draft prospects, you may want to turn away from this story—because really that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to how Philly’s 39-year-old coach, Nick Sirianni, is finding out all he can about players. That goes for the ones he already has and the ones the Eagles might consider bringing into his new workplace.
Port Saint Lucie, FL987theshark.com

Gene Simmons Defends Tim Tebow

Today in ‘headlines you weren’t expecting’: Gene Simmons is defending Tim Tebow. The KISS star recently tweeted out his support for the former Heisman Trophy winner after it was reported that Tebow had signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars. Simmons wrote: “I support @TimTebow. He was widely criticized and...
NFLexpressnews.com

Ostler: If Kap can't play, why can Tebow?

Tim Tebow is going to take another shot at the NFL, this time as a tight end with the Jaguars , and that’s great news. It could be a nice bit of training-camp theater. Plus, it’s hard not to like Tebow’s on-going quest to find himself a niche in pro sports, a world he obviously loves.
NFLthespun.com

Keyshawn Johnson Not Pleased With Tim Tebow, Jaguars News

Tim Tebow has been dominating the headlines ever since the news broke that he’s received interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although he hasn’t signed an NFL deal yet, the thought of him returning to the league has fans buzzing. While there are plenty of people who would love to see...
NFLfloridasportsman.com

Tim Tebow playing for Jaguars

I hope Timmy makes pro bowl just to pissoff all the kaeperneck fans. Publicity stunt maybe? being in north florida, certainly get the attention of all the gator fans. at 33, switching to a new position, and having not played competitive football in about 8yrs I can't imagine anyone's planning on him being a meaningful contributor on the field.
NFLMile High Report

Broncos Stories

Does anyone have any cool Broncos stories? It’s been pretty slow as of late, and I thought it would be interesting to hear other people’s Broncos stories. I'll share a couple first. 1. The Tebow Years. I’ll start with this: I was born 10 minutes from the Patriots stadium in...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Up On Game Debates Tim Tebow's New Opportunity in Jacksonville

LaVar Arrington, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, and Plaxico Burress debate if Tim Tebow is deserving of another opportunity to break an NFL roster. Plaxico rips the Jaguars for trying to give Tebow a shot, as he doesn't believe there is a way his talent currently is deserving of a position with the Jaguars. While T.J. is willing to be convinced of Tebow's place on the roster, he questions if Tebow can actually find a way to succeed after leaving the league for so long. LaVar puts Tebow's drive to return to the NFL in perspective and describes how Tebow should be given more respect for his efforts to make the Jaguars' roster.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Let Tim Tebow Pursue His Passion

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign former Heisman winner & NFL QB Tim Tebow to play tight end, and the sports world is not happy about it. Meanwhile, the New York Giants reportedly have Kelvin Benjamin trying out as a Tight End as well. Listen in as Jonas Knox explains why the criticism of Tebow and the Jaguars is overblown, and why Tebow should be allowed to chase his passions!
NFLNBC Sports

Jaguars to have no tryout players, including Tim Tebow

As veterans like Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Kelvin Benjamin attempt to resurrect their careers by participating in rookie minicamps on a tryout basis, one team currently considering bringing a veteran back to the league after nine years of not playing is having no tryout candidates at the 2021 rookie minicamp.