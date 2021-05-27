Cancel
Germán Márquez carves himself a piece of history on his 700th career strikeout

By Evan Lang
Purple Row
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first game of Thursday’s double header against the New York Mets marked Rockies’ frontman Germán Márquez’s 120th career game in a big league uniform. He pitched a gem, throwing for six innings while allowing just three hits and striking out six. His one mistake came on a misplaced slider that barely squeaked out of the yard to give the Rockies the loss. What’s important, however, are those six strikeouts.

