Germán Márquez carves himself a piece of history on his 700th career strikeout

Any way you slice it, it was a disastrous weekend for the New York Mets in St. Petersburg, Florida. On top of a three-game sweep at the hands of the Rays, outfielder Michael Conforto and infielder Jeff McNeil both left Sunday’s game with apparent hamstring injuries. While McNeil’s loss is big, the Mets depth in the infield has stayed relatively healthy and there is not as much of a need there right now. Sure, we’re going to see a lot of Jonathan Villar and Jose Peraza in the coming week but the current list of healthy options to fill in Conforto’s spot in the outfield is not clear at all.