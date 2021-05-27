Cancel
Farmed Atlantic Salmon Likely Passed Virus to Wild Pacific Salmon

By Abby Olena
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePacific salmon (Oncorhynchus spp.) are important to the fishing industry, Indigenous peoples, and endangered local populations of killer whales (Orcinus orca), but several salmon species have declined to the point of near extinction. To meet the demand for fish consumption, farmed salmon have become common, but aquaculture is a known spreader of diseases that infect wild populations. In a study published May 26 in Science Advances, researchers demonstrate that piscine orthoreovirus (PRV)—different strains of which cause anemia, jaundice, cardiomyopathy, and death in fish—was likely transmitted to wild Pacific salmon from farmed Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar) in the late 1980s.

