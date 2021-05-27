Farmed Atlantic Salmon Likely Passed Virus to Wild Pacific Salmon

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, announced that purchase orders have been received for the planned harvest of 5 metric tons of its genetically engineered (GE) Atlantic salmon. The first harvest is scheduled to be conducted at the end of May from the Company’s Indiana farm. The company will continue to ramp production to its full capacity throughout the year. AquaBounty is the first and only company in the world to raise and market a GE Atlantic salmon approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada.