In the Penguins offseason, It's up to Mario what happens
So here we are. Again. The Penguins heading home prematurely after a first-round loss in the playoffs for the third straight season. And this was the worst of the three. Even though the Pens managed to win two games instead just one or - like two years before against the Islanders - none at all, they appeared to be primed for a decent run. They were getting healthier and the addition of Jeff Carter gave them the best forward depth in the NHL or so it appeared.