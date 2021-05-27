28 Unique High School Graduation Gifts for the Class of 2021

The graduating class of 2021 certainly had a difficult and unusual year. Due the COVID-19 pandemic, many had to learn at home via video chat and miss out on major milestones like proms, football games, and attend virtual graduations. And even though states are slowly re-opening, many families are still celebrating high school graduation differently this year. So if you're looking for a high school graduation present that is as unique as this past year has been, consider these graduation gifts that will truly make your high school graduate feel loved, appreciated, and accomplished.