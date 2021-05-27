Cancel
California giving $116 million to people who get virus shots

By Associated Press
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — California is giving away the country's largest pot of vaccine prize money — $116.5 million — in an attempt to get millions more inoculated before the most populous state fully reopens next month. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the prizes, which include $1.5 million each...

