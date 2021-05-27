Airbus Delivers The 100th A400M Atlas Tactical Airlifter
The A400M global fleet also reached the 100,000 flight hours milestone during the same week. Airbus announced the delivery of the 100th operational A400M tactical airlifter on May 24, 2021. The aircraft, with airframe number MSN111, is the tenth A400M for the Spanish Air Force out of a total order of 27 aircraft and performed its ferry flight from Seville, where the final assembly line is located, to Zaragoza, where the Spanish A400M fleet is based. This milestone was also accompanied by the eight A400M users reaching 100,000 flight-hours performing missions worldwide.theaviationist.com