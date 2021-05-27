Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus Delivers The 100th A400M Atlas Tactical Airlifter

By Stefano D'Urso
The Aviationist
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe A400M global fleet also reached the 100,000 flight hours milestone during the same week. Airbus announced the delivery of the 100th operational A400M tactical airlifter on May 24, 2021. The aircraft, with airframe number MSN111, is the tenth A400M for the Spanish Air Force out of a total order of 27 aircraft and performed its ferry flight from Seville, where the final assembly line is located, to Zaragoza, where the Spanish A400M fleet is based. This milestone was also accompanied by the eight A400M users reaching 100,000 flight-hours performing missions worldwide.

theaviationist.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Aircraft#Tactical Aircraft#Combat Aircraft#Air Support Missions#Air Transport#The Spanish Air Force#Airbus Defence#The French Air Force#Haar#Cas#Isr#Dga#The Royal Air Force#Pilot#Cargo#Airframe Number Msn111#Fighter Jets#Medevac#Deliveries#Airborne Intensive Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Airbus
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Related
Aerospace & Defensearmynow.net

Airbus eyes Air Combat Cloud role on Tempest

Airbus is seeking a role in developing the Air Combat Cloud pillar of the UK’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS), of which the Tempest fighter is a crucial component. Speaking to Janes at the company’s space facility in Portsmouth, the managing director of Airbus Defence and Space (DS) in the United Kingdom said that he would be keen to build on the wider company’s role in leading development of the Air Combat Cloud on the rival European FCAS being developed by France, Germany and Spain, with similar involvement in the FCAS programme from Italy, Sweden, and the UK.
Aerospace & Defensekdal610.com

Airbus delivered 50 jets in May, Lufthansa rejigs A350 orders

PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus delivered 50 airplanes in May, bringing its total so far this year to 220 jets, up 38% from the same period last year, the European planemaker said on Monday. Deliveries included the first A380 superjumbo to Dubai’s Emirates since December last year, leaving four more to...
Aerospace & Defensebizjournals

Airbus deliveries increase for May

Airbus made 50 deliveries of commercial aircraft in May, up five compared to April and more than double the 24 jets it handed over in May of last year. The deliveries last month by the European manufacturer were made to 32 customers and were led by 41 deliveries of its A320 narrow-body jet.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

U.S. Air Force Explores Cargo Delivery by Rocket

WASHINGTON (AFNS) — The Department of the Air Force announced June 4 the designation of Rocket Cargo as the fourth Vanguard program as part of its transformational science and technology portfolio identified in the DAF 2030 Science and Technology strategy for the next decade. Additionally, the U.S. Space Force was designated as the lead service for Rocket Cargo Vanguard, marking the service’s first such program.
Aerospace & Defenseairforcemag.com

F-35s from Four Nations Integrate in Italian Exercise

F-35s from four nations are coming together in a large-scale exercise in Italy, during which the fifth-generation fighters will fly alongside several other fourth-generation jets. USAF F-35s from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and F-16s from Aviano Air Base, Italy, are flying in exercise Falcon Strike 21 at Amendola Air...
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

Israeli F-35s undertake first overseas joint exercises

Israeli Lockheed Martin F-35I Adirs have flown their first overseas training exercises, operating alongside Italian, UK, and US aircraft during ‘Falcon Strike 2021'. Six Israeli Air Force (IAF) F-35Is (the Israeli-specific variant of the conventional take-off and landing [CTOL] F-35A) have joined an undisclosed number of Italian Air Force (Aeronautica Militare Italiana: AMI) F-35As, Royal Air Force (RAF) short take-off and vertical landing F-35Bs, and US Air Force (USAF) F-35As at Amendola Air Base in southern Italy.
Aerospace & Defensetechxplore.com

US Navy uses drone to refuel plane during flight

The US Navy successfully used a Boeing drone to refuel an airplane during flight, the manufacturer said on Monday. The Boeing MQ-25 T1 unmanned aircraft linked up with an F/A-18 Super Hornet during a June 4 test flight, "demonstrating the MQ-25 Stingray's ability to carry out its primary aerial refueling mission," the company said in a statement.
Aerospace & DefenseKearney Hub

Offutt squadron retires the last 'old and irritable' Open Skies jet

Offutt Air Force Base’s 55th Wing gathered in a Lincoln Airport hangar Friday to put a cantankerous old cow of a jet out to pasture. About 100 people bid farewell to an OC-135B aircraft — known to crew members by its tail number, 61-2670 — that has been used since the mid-1990s for aerial photography missions over other countries as part of the 34-nation Open Skies Treaty.
Aerospace & DefenseInvestor's Business Daily

Boeing's MQ-25 Navy Drone Marks Aviation Milestone

A Boeing (BA) MQ-25 Stingray drone successfully refueled a U.S. Navy Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet on Friday, the first time an unmanned aircraft has refueled another plane. Boeing stock edged higher. The F/A-18 pilot flew as close as 20 feet from the drone at operational speeds and altitudes, Boeing said...
Aerospace & Defensecoleofduty.com

Military Aircraft Upgrade Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Lockheed Martin, L-3, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Military Aircraft Upgrade Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Military Aircraft Upgrade Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Military Aircraft Upgrade processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

JetBlue, Airbus Ink Agreement on FHS

MIAMI – JetBlue (B6) and Airbus have signed a contract on Flight Hours Service (FHS), a premiere with an Airbus customer in North America. Under the contract, B6 is acquiring long-term components maintenance services concerning its fleet of 70 A220 on order, an aircraft type already flying for the airline since April 2021. The FHS maintenance-by-the-hour contract is inclusive of access to Airbus’ pool parts, in place stock management, material services, maintenance, and repairs.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Brazil To Cut KC-390 Airlifter Order

The Força Aérea Brasileira (FAB, Brazilian air force) is reducing its order for the Embraer KC-390 Millenium airlifter. The decision, which was revealed in a notification on May 26, is driven by budgetary constraints that have arisen as a result of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Brazil has been one of the hardest-hit nations by the health crisis, and the cost has caused “direct limitations on the strategic projects of the armed forces” according to the notification. The number of KC-390s on order—which stands at 28—“has proved to be superior to the budgetary reality of the Force, both for acquisition and for logistical support over time.”
Aerospace & DefenseArkansas Online

Airbus backs lightweight wings

A good decade ago, Airbus SE added more fuel-efficient engines to its A320 aircraft family, giving its already bestselling model a dramatic demand boost. Now the European company is seeking to repeat that success, this time with a new set of wings. Airbus aims to produce a composite wing that's...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

A400M sales set to take off, says Airbus programme manager

With its 100th operational aircraft delivered and several key development hurdles cleared within the last 18 months, the A400M is now “at a turning point”, the Airbus Defence & Space official in charge of the programme believes. Speaking exclusively to FlightGlobal on 20 May, Clive Schley, A400M programme head at...
Aerospace & Defensenextbigfuture.com

Air Force $48 Million SpaceX Starship Cargo Anywhere in an Hour Program

The US Air Force is funding $48 million to study using the SpaceX Starship to move military cargo anywhere in the world in one hour. There will need to be more spent to actually use SpaceX Starships for rapid deployments. SpaceX seems to be well on the way to making Starship a technical and economic success. SpaceX Starships will be capable of flying 6000-8000 miles in a single stage at up to Mach 15-25 with a payload of 100 tons.
Aerospace & DefenseDefense One

The Air & Space Brief: Space Force wish list; AF2 plans, scrapped; Supply rockets?; And more...

Good morning and welcome to Defense One’s Air Force and Space Force newsletter, a weekly look at the events and headlines shaping military aviation and aerospace policy. Space Force sent its unfunded priorities list to Congress last week. It consists of $831.7 million in projects that did not make the 2022 budget, but that Space Force leaders say are needed to shore up Space Force sites on land and better protect satellites.