Airbus Delivers The 100th A400M Atlas Tactical Airlifter

The Força Aérea Brasileira (FAB, Brazilian air force) is reducing its order for the Embraer KC-390 Millenium airlifter. The decision, which was revealed in a notification on May 26, is driven by budgetary constraints that have arisen as a result of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Brazil has been one of the hardest-hit nations by the health crisis, and the cost has caused “direct limitations on the strategic projects of the armed forces” according to the notification. The number of KC-390s on order—which stands at 28—“has proved to be superior to the budgetary reality of the Force, both for acquisition and for logistical support over time.”