Yuma, AZ

YPD: 16-year-old girl goes missing from home

By Sumiko Keil
 
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rrv0G_0aDtcOBN00

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police seek the community's help in locating a 16-year-old teen girl from Yuma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXwVt_0aDtcOBN00

The Yuma Police Department said 16-year-old Olivia Torrez Maldonado was last seen in her home on Tuesday, May 25, at the 600 block of W 2nd Street.

She is 4'10 and weighs 100 pounds. Has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen with glasses, skinny jeans, black vans, and a sunflower black and white checkered Vans fanny pack.

YPD says if you have any information on her whereabouts, dial (928) 783-4421 or (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.



