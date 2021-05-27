YPD: 16-year-old girl goes missing from home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police seek the community's help in locating a 16-year-old teen girl from Yuma.

The Yuma Police Department said 16-year-old Olivia Torrez Maldonado was last seen in her home on Tuesday, May 25, at the 600 block of W 2nd Street.

She is 4'10 and weighs 100 pounds. Has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen with glasses, skinny jeans, black vans, and a sunflower black and white checkered Vans fanny pack.

YPD says if you have any information on her whereabouts, dial (928) 783-4421 or (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

