Simone Biles to perform at Little Caesars Arena as headliner for 'Gold Over America Tour'

By WXYZ Web Team
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYD8w_0aDtcBhw00

The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will feature Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time. The tour features leading women in gymnastics. The show, described as a "gymnastics-meets-pop-concert," will be high energy.

Biles recently wowed audiences and judges when she landed a Yurchenko double pike vault in competition. The first woman to ever do that.

“I love the sport of gymnastics and want to help create a show that captures the pure joy of performing,” Biles said. “Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment, all while celebrating the gold inside each of us!”

The tour comes to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. and start at $26.50.

Tickets can be purchased at 313Presents.com , the Little Caesars box office or Ticketmaster .

