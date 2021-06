By Mari Radtke The Paullina City Council on May 17 approved the proposed budget amendment with no comments from the public and accepted the stump removal bid from Rock Campbell of Spencer. Campbell submitted a low bid of $44 per stump for 21 stumps throughout Paullina. It totaled $924. Two other bids were submitted, both more than $1000. The budget amendment increased the excess revenue the city would have on hand at the end of the fiscal year by $22,003. Spending increases are from public safety ($16,217), culture and recreation ($2207), General Government ($18,278), Capital Projects . . .