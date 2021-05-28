Emma Stone’s Eclectic Style Remains Impossible to Pin Down

From Telluride to Toronto and Venice to Cannes and back again, Emma Stone has a red carpet style that’s impossible to define. Over the years, wearing everything from demure Roland Mouret tea-length dresses to daring Prada designs, the actress has kept her audience on their toes. She wears childlike headbands just as well as all-too-adult thigh-high splits; and from Birdman to to La La Land to Disney’s Cruella, her ability to wear just about anything is a talent that also defines her choice of film. These days, Stone’s contract with Louis Vuitton keeps her in the couture label, but she still makes it a point to shape-shift her style a bit when showing up at a premiere, fashion show, or even just out and about. Here, a look back at the Oscar winning actress’ best looks on and off the carpet.