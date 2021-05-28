Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Emma Stone’s Eclectic Style Remains Impossible to Pin Down

wmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Telluride to Toronto and Venice to Cannes and back again, Emma Stone has a red carpet style that’s impossible to define. Over the years, wearing everything from demure Roland Mouret tea-length dresses to daring Prada designs, the actress has kept her audience on their toes. She wears childlike headbands just as well as all-too-adult thigh-high splits; and from Birdman to to La La Land to Disney’s Cruella, her ability to wear just about anything is a talent that also defines her choice of film. These days, Stone’s contract with Louis Vuitton keeps her in the couture label, but she still makes it a point to shape-shift her style a bit when showing up at a premiere, fashion show, or even just out and about. Here, a look back at the Oscar winning actress’ best looks on and off the carpet.

www.wmagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giambattista Valli
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Venice Film Festival#Telluride Film Festival#Art Style#Red Carpet Fashion#Disney Style#Givenchy Couture#Cruella Premiere Stone#Givenchy Haute Couture#Tcl Chinese Theater#La La Land Screeening#Tiff Emma Stone#Hfpa#Birdman Screening#Vanity Fair Oscar Party#Chanel#Katie Says Goodbye#Gucci#Denver Film Festival#Met Gala Emma Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TCL
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionGeekTyrant

Emma Stone Lights Up The Party in New Clip From Disney's CRUELLA

Disney has shared a new clip from Cruella and it features Emma Stone in the lead role of Estella, a.k.a Cruella lighting up the party. We’ve seen parts of this scene in the trailer, but now we have a better look at how it plays out. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are going to be great in this movie.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Cruella star Emma Stone opens up about playing iconic villain

Emma Stone has opened up about taking on the iconic role of the titular villain in Cruella. The upcoming Disney movie will take a dive into the origins of the 101 Dalmatians baddie during the 1970s in London amid the backdrop of the punk scene. Speaking about playing Cruella, the...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Emma Stone on Becoming Cruella de Vil and Her 40 Costume Changes (Exclusive)

Emma Stone is opening up about the incredible costumes she gets to wear in Disney's Cruella. While speaking to ET over Zoom, the 32-year-old actress revealed that she has over 40 outfit changes in the film, which is set in 1970s London amid the punk rock revolution. Stone stars as Cruella de Vil, one of Disney's most wickedly fashionable villains, opposite legendary fashionista Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson).
MoviesPosted by
Fatherly

Emma Stone Says ‘Cruella’ Isn’t Supposed to Be a Role Model

Call it a case of nature versus nurture: How did a British street-smart fashion designer become the cinematic proxy for greed, evil, and a craven desire to harvest dog fur? Hence, Cruella, a sort of prequel to the Disney classic 101 Dalmatians; tells the backstory of a crafty grifter named Estella, played punk-rockishly by Emma Stone. Set in ‘70s London, the movie centers around the stylish young woman whose fraught relationship with dog-owning couturier Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson) leads Estella to embrace her venal side and transforms into the eponymous and gloriously vengeful Cruella. The film is both in theaters and streams on Disney+on May 28.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Emma Stone

Mark Ruffalo Joins Emma Stone in Yorgos Lanthimos Feature ‘Poor Things’. Mark Ruffalo has boarded Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest feature, Poor Things, joining Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe. The logline for the Searchlight Pictures feature describes it as “a Victorian tale…. ‘Cruella’-Inspired Fashion: 8 Black-and-White Pieces to Channel Emma Stone’s Edgy,...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella de Vil

Watch: Emma Stone Says It's "Fantastic" Playing Villain Cruella. Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back—and more fashionable than ever. E! News' Daily Pop co-host Lilliana Vazquez exclusively spoke with Cruella stars Emma Stone and Emma Thompson about the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film 101 Dalmatians. Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Emma Stone in ‘Cruella’: Film Review

In case you needed reminding: The One Hundred and One Dalmatians franchise has never been about the dogs. No — its real star is Cruella de Vil, the acerbic, deliciously biting antagonist with an unhinged fur obsession. Betty Lou Gerson voiced the character in the 1961 Disney animated film, investing...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Emma Stone 'really up for' outrageous Cruella costumes

Emma Stone was "really up for it" when it came to her outrageous costumes in 'Cruella'. The Oscar-winning actress was "a dream to work with" on the movie - which tells the origins of '101 Dalmatians' villain Cruella de Vil - because she wouldn't turn down any request from the hair and make- up department, the film's hair and make-up designer, Nadia Stacey, has revealed.
Designers & CollectionsMovieWeb

Cruella Review: Emma Stone & Emma Thompson Dazzle in Disney's The Devil Wears Prada

Disney does The Devil Wears Prada as a classic cartoon villainess gets an ultra hip, haute punk couture origin story. Emma Stone burns down the screen as the wickedly glamorous Cruella. The skunk-haired baddie from 101 Dalmatians earns her dastardly reputation going toe to toe with an equally formidable adversary. Co-star Emma Thompson gives Meryl Streep's impersonation of Vogue editor Anna Wintour an acerbic run for the money. The Oscar-winning actresses dazzle in a film that's short on plot, but looks and sounds amazing.
MoviesPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Emma Stone Responds to Rumors She’s in the New ‘Spider-Man’

The rumors surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home are getting a little out of hand. It started with old Spider-Man villains returning; like Spider-Man 2’s Alfred Molina and The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Jamie Foxx. Then that expanded to the previous Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Then there were rumors that various supporting characters would be back, too. At this point, I would not be surprised to read a report that Martin Sheen’s Uncle Ben will return in No Way Home, rise from his grave as a zombie, and teach Peter Parker important lessons about how with great power comes great BRAAAAAAAINS.
Celebritiesmycentraloregon.com

The name of Emma Stone's baby is revealed

Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary have remained private throughout their relationship, but some secrets can’t be hidden: TMZ reports that a birth certificate has revealed that the couple’s new baby girl is named Louise Jean McCary. Oscar-winning La La Land actress Stone and McCary met in 2016 on...
Beauty & FashionJanesville Gazette

'Cruella' review: Emma Stone is wickedly wonderful in Disney's stylish prequel

Imagine “The Devil Wears Prada” on steroids, set in ’70s London, with Anne Hathaway’s character vengeful rather than sweet. Sounds kind of great, right?. When I first heard about “Cruella,” the live-action Disney origin story of the “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, I may have rolled my eyes a bit. This is me going back in time to retract that eye-rolling: “Cruella” is an absolute kick, and if you’ve been looking for a reason to go back to movie theaters, here it is.
MoviesAsheboro Courier-Tribune

Review: Emma Stone's 'Cruella' fashions the coolest Disney movie in forever

With a wickedly impressive fashion sense, an electric retro soundtrack and its sinfully entertaining title character, “Cruella” is the coolest Disney film in forever. No stranger to vilified female icons, director Craig Gillespie (the man responsible for the brilliantly gonzo “I, Tonya”) takes on another complicated rebel in none other than the dastardly, puppy-killing “101 Dalmatians” villainess Cruella de Vil. In the delightfully madcap crime comedy (★★★½ out of four; rated PG-13; in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access Friday) set in 1970s punk London, Disney’s all-time queen of mean garners new life with Emma Stone giving her over-the-top personality, with a deliciously smarmy Emma Thompson as a foil who brings out the best and worst in her.
Beauty & Fashiond23.com

Chronicles: Hear from Emma Stone and Emma Thompson!

If you’re anything like us, you’ve spent years wondering just how Cruella De Vil became the villain we know (and obsess over) today. All that fabulous fashion, all that hair-raising ruthlessness… what a delicious combo! And now, thanks to Disney’s Cruella—debuting in theaters (and on Disney+ with Premier Access, available in most Disney+ markets) in just a few days time—we’ll all get the inside scoop on what really happened during the iconic character’s rebellious early days…
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Emma Stone meets royals on Zoom

Emma Stone told the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge how she rode a motorcycle around The Mall for her role in ‘Cruella’ during a Zoom chat this week. The 32-year-old actress – who plays the titular character in the upcoming movie – was joined by Dame Emma Thompson as she chatted to Prince William and Catherine about working on the film, including when she was speeding around Buckingham Palace dressed as the famous villain.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Cruella Review: Emma Stone’s Disney Revenge Story Is Bleeding With Style, Just Not Enough Bite

Over the last century or so, Disney has crafted some of the most terrifying and fun adversaries of our childhoods opposite its beloved heroes, princes, princesses, and toys, and when the studio decided to explore the tale of Sleeping Beauty’s Maleficent in 2014 it provided an exciting new point of view. Seven years later, we now have our second villain prequel with Craig Gillespie's Cruella. But Ms. DeVil is worlds away from a prick on the finger and not-so eternal slumber; how does the House of Mouse make us care about a character so defined by her intense need to kill puppies for fashion?