No one will ever feel bad for Luis Suárez. We’ve seen him try to eat several opponents (though it did lead to one of the best terrace songs of all-time, “He cheats! He dives! He likes his snacks alive!”) Even more seriously, he was suspended for racially abusing Patrice Evra, an event that, had it happened today instead of 2013, might have ended his big-club career then and there (though unlikely). Even if you somehow get past all that, and it would be nearly impossible to, unless he’s playing for your team he’s an insufferable pain in the ass as he’s always bitching, moaning, annoying, diving, poking, and running.