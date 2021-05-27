Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

The creator of the worldwide MerMay art event wants to lead an animation revolution

By Petrana Radulovic
Polygon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever noticed an influx of mermaid-themed artwork posted online during May, there’s a good reason for it: MerMay, a challenge that encourages artists to draw a different mermaid each day of the month, with 31 prompts to help guide them along. The art challenge has officially been around since 2017, though the artist behind it had no idea it would become so big. Veteran Disney animator Tom Bancroft, the supervising animator for Mulan’s tiny red dragon Mushu, just decided to draw some mermaids one day.

www.polygon.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animation Studio#Disney Animation#The Creator#Creative Artists#Art#Disney World#Mulan#Wacom#Instagram#Dreamworks#Facebook#2d Animation#Revolution#Disney Animated Films#Animators#Cg#Modern Twist#Hollywood#Mermaids#Red Dragon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Disney
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesCartoon Brew

Netflix Unveils Three Animated Projects From Asian American Creators

Netflix has announced a film and two series, all animated, from an array of Asian American and Asian creators, producers, and actors. All are set to debut in 2023. Announcing the projects in a blog post, Jane Lee, manager at Netflix Animation, wrote: “Watching my favorite cartoons growing up, I rarely saw a face or name like mine, and certainly never as the hero. But I always had a passion for animation, and now I get to reclaim the space for myself and others who deserve to see ourselves on screen.”
Books & Literaturelifesavvy.com

9 Novels That Put a Spin On Popular Fairy Tales

We all grow up reading classic fairy tales like Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and The Wizard of Oz. Here are a few novels that put a spin on stories from your childhood. Many of the fairy tales we know are already retellings of the classics. Disney’s The Little Mermaid, for example, gives Ariel a happy ending with Prince Eric. In Hans Christian Andersen’s original story, however, the Little Mermaid does not win the heart of the prince and is turned to sea foam at the end of the book. Other retellings, like Disney’s take on The Snow Queen in the movie Frozen, have happier endings.
ComicsComicBook

Fairy Tail Creator Honors Witch's Anime Debut With Edens Zero Sketch

Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima celebrated the debut of Witch Regret in the Edens Zero anime with a cool new sketch! Mashima's newest series is making its debut anime run in Japan as part of the Spring 2021 anime season, and while international fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see this new series for themselves, fans have begun to meet all sorts of new characters in Edens Zero so far. This includes some brand new additions that made their appearance with the most recently airing episode in Japan as well such as Witch Regret.
Lifestylekyma.com

Disney uses tech to turn guests into Spider-Man’s helpers in new ride

Delayed but not daunted, Spider-Man, Black Panther and other superheroes from Marvel Comics will debut their new land this week — mere days before California loosens almost all Covid-19 restrictions. The Avengers Campus is scheduled to open Friday at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim almost one year after its...
TravelInside the Magic

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Holds a Huge Piece of History!

It’s incredible to think that this year marks Walt Disney World’s 50th! To think Walt Disney was tracking through the swamps in Florida with an even bigger dream than Disneyland and created a world that is now filled with four Disney theme parks, two water parks, a shopping district, and over 30 Disney Resorts!
Visual ArtIndependent

Event for artists to create works of art is June 19

MARSHALVILLE – Local artists are invited to come out to the Zimmerman-Bury Octagon House, a registered historic landmark, on June 19 to create their works of art. Volunteers will be staged throughout the property and artists can incorporate the house and our volunteers in their medium of choice. Refreshments will...
Comicsallears.net

Movie Themes Revealed for the Rest of the Stitch Crashes Disney Series!

If you’re a merchandise collector, there are tons of options for a Disney fan!. You can collect pins, Wishables, Minnie ears, and so much more. In recent years, Disney has started releasing monthly merchandise collections, and this year’s is inspired by the lovable alien Stitch. We’ve had five “Stitch Crashes Disney” series released so far, and now the inspiration has been revealed for the series coming in the second half of the year!
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

Artist Alexa Meade on Her Successful Career and the NFT Art Revolution [Podcast]

This week on My Modern Met's Top Artist Podcast, we talk with artist Alexa Meade. Known for her innovative work where she paints the human body and three-dimensional spaces to create an illusion of a two-dimensional painting, Meade has been a working artist for over a decade. Her work has led her to collaborations with major brands and musicians like Ariana Grande, whom she painted for the God is a Woman music video.
KidsAZFamily

Create a backyard staycation with these toys

CHALK ALIVE (HORIZON GROUP USA) ● Kids can create drawings that come alive! This sidewalk chalk. transforms into an exciting augmented reality experience. ● Use the six included chalks to color in the three character. stencils. ● Then, download the free, interactive Chalk Alive mobile app. (Android and iPhone compatible),...
Video GamesPolygon

Super Mario Bros. movie gets a fan rerelease with 20 more bizarre minutes

An extended cut of the live-action adaptation of Super Mario Bros. was released this morning on The Internet Archive, courtesy of the Super Mario Bros. Movie Archive Team. Starring Bob Hoskins (Who Framed Roger Rabbit) and John Leguizamo (Carlito’s Way), the movie follows two Brooklyn plumbers, Mario and Luigi, who attempt to rescue a mysterious princess (Samantha Mathis) from a vicious dictator named King Koopa (Dennis Hopper) after getting accidentally transported to another dimension.
Lifestyleallears.net

ALL the Characters and Cavalcades Confirmed for Disney World’s BOO Bash So Far!

Disney is sharing more details about the brand new Halloween After Hours event — BOO Bash!. This event will replace Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party this year but will still feature many of the characters, snacks, and activities that guests have come to know and love from the themed party. Earlier today, Disney shared more details about the dates and pricing for the event, and now we know which cavalcades and characters we can expect to encounter!
California StatePosted by
SlashGear

LEGO CON event revealed

The first ever official LEGO CON event was revealed this week with a promise of 2 hours of non-stop LEGO action. The LEGO Group said that LEGO CON would take place on June 26, 2021, at noon-2PM ET / 9-11AM PT. This event will cover LEGO VIDIO, Star Wars, Technic, Ninjago, DOTS, Minecraft, Harry Potter, and Super Mario.
Moviesdisneyfoodblog.com

SNEAK PEEK: See ALL of the Movies That Will Be Featured in the Stitch Crashes Disney Series!

Disney can be on top of the merchandise trends, and sometimes they even make some of their own. This year, we’ve been following along with the Stitch Crashes Disney monthly merchandise series in which our favorite blue abomination crashes our favorite Disney movies. This has resulted in a spaghetti-covered Stitch, a wooden Stitch, and even a creepy bug-covered Stitch. Now, we’re looking ahead to what’s to come for this series!