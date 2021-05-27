Cancel
Danbury, CT

Danbury Candidate Alves to Esposito: ‘I’m Not Going to Be Out Danbury’d’

By Lou Milano
KICKS 105.5
KICKS 105.5
 7 days ago
In January, Roberto Alves made his intentions clear, he'd run for Mayor of Danbury as a Democrat. Alves was endorsed by the Democratic Town Committee in April. Last week, Republican Dean Esposito announced he'd run for Mayor of Danbury, in front of City Hall and with the endorsement of Mayor Joe Cavo.

