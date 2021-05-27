CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How early work experience can positively impact kids

By Angela Bright, BA, CCLS Project RISE Manager
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best things I get to see in my role is the change in confidence in young adults after getting a job or starting a volunteer experience. In my role as the Project RISE manager at Children’s Mercy, I help teens and young adults find volunteer roles and employment. Within a month of starting their role, I often see an improvement in their self-worth, demeanor and confidence. It’s incredible. I believe giving an individual an opportunity to prove they can be independent, and even pushing them a little out of their comfort zone through early work experiences, is extremely impactful on their confidence in knowing they can do new and potentially challenging things.

