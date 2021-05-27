Report: State of Black Mental Health Before and After George Floyd’s Death
– Hurdle, a Washington D.C.-based digital mental health company, announced the publication of a white paper on Black mental health before and after George Floyd’s death. – Co-authored by leading mental health researchers Dr. Harold “Woody” Neighbors, Professor Emeritus, University of Michigan School of Public Health, and Dr. Norma L. Day-Vines, Associate Dean for Diversity and Faculty Development in the School of Education at Johns Hopkins University.hitconsultant.net