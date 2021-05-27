Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Report: State of Black Mental Health Before and After George Floyd’s Death

By Fred Pennic
Posted by 
HIT Consultant
HIT Consultant
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

– Hurdle, a Washington D.C.-based digital mental health company, announced the publication of a white paper on Black mental health before and after George Floyd’s death. – Co-authored by leading mental health researchers Dr. Harold “Woody” Neighbors, Professor Emeritus, University of Michigan School of Public Health, and Dr. Norma L. Day-Vines, Associate Dean for Diversity and Faculty Development in the School of Education at Johns Hopkins University.

hitconsultant.net
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
HIT Consultant

HIT Consultant

Atlanta, GA
461
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

HIT Consultant delivers news, analysis, and commentary surrounding the transformation of healthcare technology. We go inside hospital IT departments, company boards, payer offices, physician practices, investors’ roundtables and political backrooms for a well-rounded view of the healthcare IT landscape. HIT Consultant examines the challenges, innovations, strategies, along with the political and regulatory trends faced by today’s healthcare business leaders. Our authoritative network of contributors helps provide invaluable and firsthand insights from the people and places that matter the most to our readership.

 https://hitconsultant.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Care#Black Americans#Health Education#University Education#The School Of Education#Johns Hopkins University#The Kennedy Forum#16th U S Surgeon General#Hurdle#Faculty Development#Mental Health Treatment#Mental Health Researchers#Racial Trauma#Professor Emeritus#Associate Dean#Congressman Kennedy#Hopkins#Health Inequities#Social Justice#Racial Injustice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Amazon Offers Mental Health Benefits for US Employees & Their Families

– Amazon today launched a new mental health benefit, Resources for Living, that provides every U.S. employee, their family, and their household with a single place to start for personalized, convenient, and confidential support for mental health and daily life assistance. These services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and include access to free counseling sessions in-person or through the phone, video, or text.
Mental HealthPosted by
HIT Consultant

Eleanor Health Secures $20M for Value-Based Addiction and Mental Health Treatment

– Eleanor Health, a Waltham, MA-based outpatient addiction and mental health provider delivering convenient and comprehensive care through a population and value-based payment structure, today announced it has closed an oversubscribed $20M Series B financing. The round included participation from all existing investors including Town Hall Ventures, Echo Health Ventures, and Mosaic Health Solutions, as well as new participation from Warburg Pincus.
Sex CrimesWMNF

Tuesday is anniversary of George Floyd’s murder – we check in on mental health in the Black community

Tuesday is the anniversary of the death of George Floyd. He was killed by police; one of the police officers has been found guilty of murder and manslaughter. George Floyd’s death set off months of protests around the world against police violence and racism. On MidPoint we looked back at the one year since the death of George Floyd. That includes focusing on the WMNF mission calendar for the month of May, which is mental health awareness.
Mental Healththedallasnews.net

Maryland University of Integrative Health announces free Professional Continuing Education courses for mental health providers

Laurel, Md.- Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) announced today that it will offer four (4) free professional and continuing education courses to mental health providers. This is in recognition of National Mental Health Awareness Month and National PTSD Awareness Month, and the critical role that mental health providers offer to the healthcare field, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mental Healthsignalscv.com

Facing the mental health challenges of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic public health orders designed to protect our physical health have also affected mental health. In fact, 4 in 10 adults in the U.S. have reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, up from 1 in 10 adults from January to June 2019. To complicate matters, people are...
Stony Brook, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Mental health walk-in help at the local pharmacy

People might soon be able to grab their prescriptions, a bag of potato chips and pick up soap as they head into a new therapy service at their local CVS. The nation’s pharmacy retail giant has started a new service at several of their stores across the U.S. — offering both walk-in and scheduled sessions for mental health treatment. These appointments are available beyond typical daytime hours, including nights and weekends.
Philadelphia, PAThe Philadelphia Citizen

On the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, the deputy director of the City’s Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity reflects on Black mental health, stress and trauma

One year ago, George Floyd was murdered in broad daylight because of a $20 dispute. A Minneapolis policeman issued death in a manner far less compassionate than how the state administers the death penalty. His murder was documented on video and triggered a historic racial reckoning in America. In 2015,...
Mental HealthPosted by
The Hill

How COVID-19 lessons can transform US mental health care

By one estimate, as many people experienced serious psychological distress in just the first month of the pandemic as during the entire year before it began. Elevated rates of anxiety and depression have persisted, drawing new attention to the U.S. mental health system — including fault lines that have persisted for decades.
New York City, NYPosted by
Real Health

Healing Black Trauma Starts With Universal Health Care

In the United States, untreated mental health issues, trauma and violence continue to disproportionately affect communities of color. But what is the cause, and how do Black people combat these frequently unspoken issues? A recent op-ed on AlJazeera.com suggests that our nation’s continued lack of universal health care could be to blame.