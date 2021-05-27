newsbreak-logo
Smith County, TN

Tigerettes looking for a coach

By Craig Harris Editor charris@maconcountytimes.com
Lebanon Democrat
 4 days ago

John Conditt resigned as the head coach of the Macon County High School softball program last Thursday. "One of the things that factored into it was the drive," the 72-year-old Conditt — who resides in Elmwood community of Smith County — said. "It's 90 miles round-trip. Every game was an away game for me … but that's ok. I knew that going into it.

