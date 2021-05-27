Tigerettes looking for a coach

Tuesday April 27th, Owls Senior Night, hosting York Institute. Smith County hosted York Institute for a district match but also for the Owls Senior Night. The first half started three minutes in when Gavin Boyce struck the first goal of the night. The next 15 minutes saw all the action taking place in midfield and York’s territory. The second goal would happen when Mohammed Abou Rahma was subbed in with 21 minutes on the clock. Colby Boyce would pass left to the foot of Mo who took the shot and scored. A minute later Colby Boyce came in for a shot from the right side, putting Smith County up 3-0. Seventeen minutes left in the first half Mohammed sends the ball in from the side and the goal was finished off by Gavin for his second, Smith County’s fourth. Forty seconds later Gabe Boyce found the back corner to make goals scored by all three brothers. Less than five minutes left the ball flew across the net to find Gavin who forced it in and created his hat trick for the night. SC 6- York 0 but the half was not quite done. Two minutes on the clock and Gabe Boyce came back for his second goal and ended the half with Smith County 7 and York 0.