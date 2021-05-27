Derrick Doesn’t Cook: Grilled Mac ‘n’ Cheese Sandwiches

If you're a vegetarian, we're guessing you're probably a big fan of cheese. Most of us are, even if we still eat meat because cheese is just so darn good, but if you've given up meat, cheese is a good source of healthy proteins, fats, and of course, flavor (via Harvard). We aren't trying to burst your bubble, but there are a few things you should know about certain cheeses that, sadly, aren't technically vegetarian. Are you sitting down for this one? You might want to.