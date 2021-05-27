Derrick Doesn’t Cook: Grilled Mac ‘n’ Cheese Sandwiches
- Cook mac ‘n’ cheese following directions on its box.
- Schmear… mayo onto one side of Texas toast. Just enough to lightly coat it.
- Pre-heat electric skillet.
- After the mac is ready, add cooked bacon to the mixture.
- Place the mayo side of the bread onto the skillet, add cheese, and then about a 1/4 cup of mac.
- Top mac with another slice of cheese and add other slices of bread.
- Flip until each side is it’s golden brown, and the cheese has melted.
- Enjoy!