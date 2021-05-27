WTI Sees Highest Settlement Since October 2018
WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange settled higher for the fifth consecutive session Thursday, with the advance lifting the U.S. crude benchmark to the highest settlement since October 2018 after a fresh batch of economic data showed unemployment claims fell to the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic and core capital goods orders rose above expectations in April, suggesting a sustained accelerated pace of economic growth.www.dtnpf.com