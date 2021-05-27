Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

WTI Sees Highest Settlement Since October 2018

By Liubov Georges
dtnpf.com
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange settled higher for the fifth consecutive session Thursday, with the advance lifting the U.S. crude benchmark to the highest settlement since October 2018 after a fresh batch of economic data showed unemployment claims fell to the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic and core capital goods orders rose above expectations in April, suggesting a sustained accelerated pace of economic growth.

www.dtnpf.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randal Quarles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#October#U S Economy#Oil Demand#Market Growth#Americans#Republican#The Commerce Department#The Federal Reserve#The Brookings Institute#Nymex Rbob#Wti#Settlement#Barrel#Nymex June Ulsd#Initial Jobless Claims#Ice August Brent#Rose#April#Unemployment Claims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Businessdtnpf.com

Oil Futures Soften as USD Hits 3-Week High on Economic Data

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- With the U.S. dollar rebounding sharply against a basket of foreign currencies, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Thursday's session shallowly mixed after upbeat U.S. economic data boosted optimism for a stronger-than-expected post-pandemic recovery and quicker normalization of Federal Reserve monetary policy.
Stocksdallassun.com

Technology stocks weaken sharply, greenback in demand

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks drifted lower on Thursday despite strong economic data, which boosted the U.S. dollar. 'A better-than-expected U.S. weekly unemployment report and private payrolls numbers for May pointed to strengthening conditions in the labor market, while a measure of service sector activity increased to a record high, pointing to a robust economic rebound,' the Reuters news agency reported Thursday.
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Climbs Near Highest Since 2018

(Bloomberg) -- Oil crept higher with prices trading near their highest level since 2018. Futures in New York erased earlier losses to trade above $69 a barrel. A significant draw in American crude stockpiles added positive signs to a market buoyed this week by the deferring of expectations of when a nuclear deal with Iran would be signed.
Businesslearnbonds.com

US dollar gives up early gains after disappointing jobs report

The US dollar is giving up some of its early gains during today’s forex trading action after the Labor Department revealed a disappointing jobs report covering the month of May, with employment numbers falling below economists’ estimates for the month. Until today, the value of the greenback – as tracked...
MarketsForexTV.com

Euro Weakens Ahead Of U.S. Employment Report

The euro declined against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as risk sentiment dampened ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for May, which could give clues about the recovery of the labor market and the future path of monetary policy. Economists are projecting a job growth of...
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Steadies After Rallying to Highest Level Since October 2018

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied in Asia after closing at the highest level since October 2018 as an industry report pointing to a decline in U.S. crude stockpiles reinforced optimism over the demand recovery. Futures in New York traded near $69 a barrel after adding almost 4% over the previous two...
BusinessForexTV.com

NZ Dollar Drops After Weak China Data; Nonfarm Payrolls Eyed

The NZ dollar fell against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, as China’s service sector activity slowed in May and investors awaited key U.S. economic data that could set the tone of policy. Data from IHS Markit showed that China’s services sector expanded at a slower pace...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Corrects Slightly Lower

After Tuesday’s sharp rally, the cotton market retreated Wednesday. Traders took in some profits and they kept watch on weather developments across West Texas. This past weekend saw torrential rains there, resulting in some flooding and hail. To that end, some Texas growers indicated they may be forced to delete cotton and plant other crops, as the current field delays may cause them to miss certain crop insurance dates.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD set to slide below the 1.21 mark

EUR/USD fell to a fresh weekly low of 1.2156 as bears take over on tapering speculation. According to FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik, the world’s most popular currency pair is at risk of falling further. US employment-related data largely surpassed the market’s estimates, fueling dollar’s demand. “The US Federal Reserve...
New York City, NYGlobeSt.com

NY Broker Confidence Hits Highest Level Since 2019

In Q1 2021, broker confidence increased 53% in New York City, rising for the second straight quarter after hitting record lows at the height of the pandemic. According to the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) Q1 2021 Quarterly Real Estate Broker Confidence Index, the overall real estate broker confidence index is 6.66 out of 10. That is its highest level since Q4 2019 and a 79%-increase year-over-year.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Worries About Monetary Policy Outlook May Weigh On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a lower open on Thursday, with stocks likely to come under pressure after closing nearly unchanged for two straight days. While a report from payroll processor ADP showed private sector employment in the U.S. spiked by much more than expected...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Aims Higher on Robust Data, Taper Risk

US DOLLAR FORECAST: DXY INDEX BUILDS SUPPORT AS FED TAPER FEARS MOUNT. US Dollar is gaining ground quickly during Thursday’s trading session to hit three-week highs. DXY Index looks like it might extend its stretch to the upside after bouncing off key support. FOMC taper risk, combined with a string...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb back to their highest finish since early January

Gold futures rose Wednesday to climb back to their highest finish since early January. Prices found support as investors await the "latest checkup over the American labor market," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. The monthly U.S. jobs report will be released Friday. "If gold failed to test the $1,950 level after this week's main event, a pullback could be in the cards," he said. August gold rose $4.90, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,909.90 an ounce. Most-active contract prices marked their highest settlement since Jan. 7, according to FactSet data.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

The Challenger Job-cut report for May is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET. The ADP national employment report for May will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect private payrolls rising 627,000 in May following better-than-expected increase of 742,000 in the previous month. Data on initial jobless claims...
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend gains as EIA reports a weekly fall in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 5.1 million barrels for the week ended May 28. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast a decline of 3.3 million barrels for crude stocks, while the American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 5.4 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. Inventory data were released a day later than usual this week due to Monday's Memorial Day holiday. The EIA also reported that gasoline supply climbed by 1.5 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles rose by 3.7 million barrels for the week. The S&P Global Platts survey had expected weekly supply declines of 1.1 million barrels for gasoline and 1.6 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged up by 700,000 barrels for the week. Oil prices extended early gains after the data, with July West Texas Intermediate crude up 32 cents, or 0.5%, at $69.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices were trading at $69.01 before the supply data.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Dollar Shines, Stocks Stumble After Strong US Data

The dollar shined but equities mostly spun their wheels on both sides of the Atlantic on Thursday as a US hiring surge and drop in unemployment rekindled worries about a tightening of monetary policy. Data from payroll services firm ADP showed that private US firms added whopping 978,000 jobs last...