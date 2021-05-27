Cardinal hands HTC first loss of the year

Resurrection Christian 6, Eaton 5, in Loveland: Resurrection Christian scored the first runs this season against Eaton and also handed the Reds their first loss. Eaton came into the game ranked first in Class 3A by CHSAANow.com, while the Cougars are ranked sixth. The Reds jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead, but Resurrection Christian turned the tide with one run in the second and four in the third. Eaton tied the game with a run in the top of the seventh before the Cougars earned a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh. Resurrection Christian senior Zach Cook hit 2 for 2 with a run. Junior Will Schrotenboer went 1 for 3 with two RBI. In addition to keeping the Reds in the game with solid pitching, senior Ryan Ure also led Eaton at the plate, hitting 3 for 4 with two RBI and a run. The Cougars improved to 3-3 overall, 3-3 in 3A Patriot League play. The Reds fell to 6-1, 6-1.