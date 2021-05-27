Cancel
Cardinal hands HTC first loss of the year

By Chuck Vandenberg
Pen City Current
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST POINT – A four-run third inning helped Cardinal wipe out a 2-0 run HTC lead and down the Crusaders 5-2 Tuesday night. Anna Sobczak went 2 for 3 at the plate, while Mary Hellige and Kayla Box each had RBIs to lead Holy Trinity Catholic. Cardinal opened the scoring...

www.pencitycurrent.com
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Blue Mountain hands WWCC men 91-87 hoops loss

Actor Al Pacino made the following statement in the 1980s film 'Scarface': "Every dog has his day." That could have easily applied to the Blue Mountain Timberwolves' men's basketball team on Friday night. BMCC, winless cellar dwellers in the Northwest Athletic Conference's Eastern Region, did not look the part of...
Sunnyside, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Sunnyside Christian hands Pomeroy boys 79-33 hoops loss

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Pomeroy's high school boys basketball team lost, 79-33, at Sunnyside Christian on Thursday, May 20. Trent Gwinn finished as the top Pomeroy scorer with 16 points for the Pirates (2-2 record). Pomeroy only trailed 13-7 after the first quarter of play, but Sunnyside Christian dominated the rest...
Sioux City, IASioux City Journal

Milkmen homers hand Explorers first loss of season

SIOUX CITY--A night after finishing a three-game sweep over the Houston Apollos, the Explorers were handed their first loss of the season in game one of a three game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen, 3-1. With the wind howling out to left field on Friday night, the X’s jumped out...
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

Prep boys basketball: Vikings hand Armijo biggest loss of season

FAIRFIELD — Playing an Armijo High boys basketball team that had lost just once – by one point – Agjanti Miller netted 21 points in leading Vanden to a 60-39 win over the Royals at the latter’s E. Gary Vaughn Gymnasium, Tuesday. Takai Emerson-Hardy added nine points for the Vikings...
Sportslcnme.com

Erskine hands Medomak softball second loss

Erskine Academy softball handed Medomak Valley their second loss of the season 4-2 on May 21 in the Eagles nest. Hannah Huff collected the win and Maddi Boynton took the loss. Tied 2-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth, Erskine rallied for two runs. Emma Fortin walked, Mackenzie Kutniewski singled and both scored on a Chryssy Mahoney double.
BaseballPosted by
WRAL News

Oak Grove hands Ledford first loss with 10-0 romp

Oak Grove's baseball team picked up a crucial win in Central Carolina 2A Conference play on Friday with a 10-0 mercy rule rout of previously unbeaten Ledford. Brady Turner pitched the full six innings for the Grizzlies (8-1, 7-0). The junior left-hander allowed no runs on just one hit, three walks and a hit by pitch while striking out five batters.
NBAsemoball.com

Storm hand Sun first loss of season with 90-87 OT win

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Sue Bird scored 21 points, Jewell Loyd had 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals and the Seattle Storm handed the Connecticut Sun their first loss of the season with a 90-87 overtime win on Tuesday night. Breanna Stewart had 17 points and 12...
Basketballnetsdaily.com

Liberty suffer first loss of season at the hands of Mystics, 101-72

It seemed like everything was going down for the Washington Mystics Saturday. Entering the game, they were shooting a putrid 15.5 percent from three. Well, count tonight as progression to the mean. Washington shot 51.6 percent as a team and ran the New York Liberty out of the gym in the nation’s capital.
Greeley, COThe Tribune

High school sports results (Tuesday-Wednesday): Resurrection Christian baseball team hands Eaton its first loss

Resurrection Christian 6, Eaton 5, in Loveland: Resurrection Christian scored the first runs this season against Eaton and also handed the Reds their first loss. Eaton came into the game ranked first in Class 3A by CHSAANow.com, while the Cougars are ranked sixth. The Reds jumped out to a 3-0 first inning lead, but Resurrection Christian turned the tide with one run in the second and four in the third. Eaton tied the game with a run in the top of the seventh before the Cougars earned a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh. Resurrection Christian senior Zach Cook hit 2 for 2 with a run. Junior Will Schrotenboer went 1 for 3 with two RBI. In addition to keeping the Reds in the game with solid pitching, senior Ryan Ure also led Eaton at the plate, hitting 3 for 4 with two RBI and a run. The Cougars improved to 3-3 overall, 3-3 in 3A Patriot League play. The Reds fell to 6-1, 6-1.
TennisNews-Topic

A tough night: Patton hands Hibriten second straight loss

It was just one of those nights for Hibriten. The Panthers were held to one run and three hits as visiting Patton defeated Hibriten 10-1 on Thursday. The loss, the Panthers’ second in a row, drops them to 5-3 and into a fourth-place tie with Draughn. Hibriten, trailing 4-0 heading...
Baseballclovisroundup.com

Clovis North stuns Buchanan, hands Bears first TRAC loss of season

Clovis North head coach Jeff Prieto has seen his team make plenty of late-game comebacks. He’s even called them the “cardiac kids” once this season, referring to the Broncos’ ability to give fans a scare with their flair for the dramatic. On Monday, the late-game theatrics returned, but the roles...
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Olean tennis hands Wellsville first loss; golf wins

OLEAN — Mark Brown, Isaac Moses and Alex Blehar each earned straight-sets singles victories to lead the Olean boys tennis team to a 4-1 triumph over Wellsville in a non-league match on Tuesday. Alex Linderman and Gavin Boutillette won first doubles as Olean (3-0) handed Wellsville (7-1) its first loss....
Soccermvariety.com

MPU hands TanHoldings its first loss in men’s soccer tourney

MP United Football Club ended the TanHoldings Football Club's winning streak in the Men's M-League Spring 2021 on Sunday at the NMI Soccer Training Center. MPU had a plan and its players stuck to it as they kept TanHoldings away from any clear shots. On the offensive end, the MPU players maintained a steady pace as they gradually wore down THFC. After several attempts, MPU finally scored its first goal which came at the 22nd minute mark courtesy of Kuu Nishimura.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Lewis Thorpe: Handed loss Thursday

Thorpe (0-2) allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over four innings in a loss to the Angels in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. He struck out none. Thorpe was called up as the 27th man for the doubleheader. He's posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB across 14 innings in four appearances (three starts) this season. He's likely to return to Triple-A St. Paul after Thursday's twin bill.
Sportsnonpareilonline.com

Hansen hands returning state qualifier first loss

Abraham Lincoln sophomore pitcher Holly Hansen proved to be an unstoppable force in the circle during the first half of Thursday’s home doubleheader against LeMars. Hansen led the A.L. softball team to a 3-2 win over last year’s state qualifier after allowing three hits, two runs — neither of which were earned — walking one batter and striking out eight. LeMars won the second game 6-1.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Nashville Sounds hand Gwinnett Stripers third straight loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Travis Demeritte tied the game in the seventh inning with his fifth home run of the season, yet it wasn’t enough as the Gwinnett Stripers fell 3-1 to the Nashville Sounds on Thursday at First Horizon Park. With the score tied 1-1 in the bottom of the...
Halifax, VAchathamstartribune.com

Halifax hands Tunstall softball loss

Tunstall softball dropped below .500 on the season with a second loss to Halifax on Friday, May 14. The Comets scored early and often, tallying 14 total hits, in the 1-13 loss. Megan Gee threw for Tunstall and tried to help her own cause, adding one hit and scoring the...