Despite lingering cold temperatures, winter 2020-21 was warmer and less snowy than a standard northern Michigan winter. That milder weather helped the City of Traverse City and Grand Traverse County reduce road salt usage significantly – good news for everything from municipal budgets to the environment. But while both the city and county are working to minimize road salt usage more permanently, critics suggest that salting roads in northern Michigan has already had dire consequences for local bridges, roads, and watersheds – and that finding a way to eliminate salt usage entirely might be necessary to preserve infrastructure and protect environmental health.