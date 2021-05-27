Cancel
23-year-old arrested for molesting young boy, detectives seek additional information

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, WA- On Wednesday, police arrested 23-year-old Kevin Taylor-Nunley for molesting a young boy at the Eagle Point Apartments. The Spokane Valley Police Department says on Tuesday afternoon, they responded to the apartments for reports of a young boy who had been molested. The boy's mother told them that a man named Kevin (later identified as Taylor-Nunley) went with her son from the apartment complex playground to a vacant apartment, and molested him.

