23-year-old arrested for molesting young boy, detectives seek additional information
SPOKANE, WA- On Wednesday, police arrested 23-year-old Kevin Taylor-Nunley for molesting a young boy at the Eagle Point Apartments. The Spokane Valley Police Department says on Tuesday afternoon, they responded to the apartments for reports of a young boy who had been molested. The boy's mother told them that a man named Kevin (later identified as Taylor-Nunley) went with her son from the apartment complex playground to a vacant apartment, and molested him.www.khq.com