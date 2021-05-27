Canna after hours

The fourth CannaCon South will be May 27 and 28 at the Oklahoma City Convention Center, 500 S. Robinson Ave. With hundreds of exhibitors and more than 20 speakers, the business-to-business convention is among the largest in the nation for cannabis operators. The night lights up with two official afterparties for additional networking and decompression. Tickets to CannaCon at the door range from $60 for a one-day expo pass up to $200 for access to both days of seminars and the exhibitor expo.