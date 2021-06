ESPN and Turner are continuing to build NHL staffing ahead of their debut seasons this fall. Turner reportedly agreed to terms with NBC’s Kenny Albert and Eddie Olcyzk as their lead broadcast team last week, and that week also saw ESPN making rumored pitches to TSN’s Ray Ferraro, NBC’s Kevin Weekes, and former NHL legend (and current wine/beer/whiskey entrepreneur and Edmonton Oilers’ alternate governor) Wayne Gretzky. However, as per a report from Andrew Marchand of The New York Post Monday, while Ferraro will be heading to ESPN (and so will NBC’s Brian Boucher), Gretzky will not be, choosing instead to only consider an offer from Turner. Here’s more from that piece: