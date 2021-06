It’s cool that the players, most of them far too young to have known the man, call the Dallas stop the Byron Nelson. Here we cite officialdom: It’s the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, per PGATour.com. Somebody has to pay the bills. (You get $1.46 million for winning and $17,000 for making the cut and finishing last.) Somebody has to provide the track, outside Dallas. (It’s a ClubCorp course, designed by Tom Weiskopf.) But the caddie shorthand has always been this: