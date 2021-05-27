newsbreak-logo
San Francisco 49ers Announce Pride Month Celebration Plans

By The Fight
thefightmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco 49ers have announced month-long plans for the organization’s annual celebration of June LGBTQ+ Pride month. Led by 49ers PRIDE, the official fan club of 49ers Faithful who identify as LGBTQ+ and allies, the 2021 celebration will be highlighted by the 2021 49ers PRIDE Collection, the first-ever gender-neutral retail line released by an NFL team. Additionally, 49ers PRIDE will soon launch a new video content series and host a panel conversation on LGBTQ+ activism in sports.

