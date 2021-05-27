Kaylub Nipper

Chris Watts, the Colorado man serving life for murdering his wife and two daughters while having an affair, is a despised “outcast” in prison who spends most of his free time corresponding with female penpals, People magazine reports. Watts marks his 36th birthday in prison on Sunday. A source who speaks with him told the magazine that Watts is in protective custody because “if he’s around other inmates, he’d be in real danger.” The source added, “He’s probably the most hated man in that prison because he killed children. There’s a definite pecking order in jail, and someone who hurts or kills kids is at the very bottom.” Watts pleaded guilty to strangling wife Shannan in 2018 and then smothering his kids, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.