Columbus, OH

6 Ways to Soften Rough, Calloused Hands

By Adam Hurly
Byrdie
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRough, calloused hands are often worn in pride. They can be a sign of a maker and doer, whether the calluses are from lifting weights or hard-earned manual labor. Still, no matter how you got those calluses, they still feel uncomfortable to the touch (think of anyone giving you a handshake), and any roughness and dryness is uncomfortable to you yourself. That’s exactly why softening rough, calloused hands should procure as much pride: Because you’re prioritizing your hand’s health.

www.byrdie.com
Columbus, OHPosted by
10TV

Columbus businesses adjusting to updated mask guidelines

Governor Mike DeWine announced last week that June 2 will be the day Ohio lifts current health mandates, which include wearing masks. Vaccinated adults can shed the face coverings in outdoor and in most indoor settings, there are a few exceptions. But business owners are now facing a new challenge:...
Columbus, OHspectrumnews1.com

Overcoming the odds: Surviving childhood lead poisoning

COLUMBUS— There’s a silent danger in Ohio that exists in our pipes, walls and furniture, poisoning children. Lead is a problem all over the map, but Cleveland is particularly impacted. A study released by the Center for Urban Poverty and Community Development in 2019 found that 93% of students in...
Columbus, OHPosted by
Columbus News Alert

COVID-19 vaccine: Columbus sites that have it on hand

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Columbus: 1. 1400 Parsons Ave (614) 449-9399; 2. 3355 E Livingston Ave (614) 237-3737; 3. 840 W 3rd Ave 614-294-2344; 4. 4485 Refugee Rd (614) 861-7171; 5. 2000 E Main St (614) 252-1064; 6. 1585 Georgesville Square Dr (614) 878-1664; 7. 150 W Sycamore St (614) 340-7980; 8. 1350 N High St (614) 294-1696; 9. 1745 Morse Rd (614) 405-9401; 10. 3600 Soldano Boulevard (614) 274-8108; 11. 3637 S High St (614) 492-1081; 12. 2090 Crown Plaza Dr (614) 326-5650; 13. 199 Graceland Blvd (614) 410-1108; 14. 1177 Polaris Pkwy (614) 430-2445; 15. 7000 E Broad St (614) 575-3741; 16. 1441 Parsons Ave (614) 445-5734; 17. 1375 Chambers Rd (614) 488-4062; 18. 3417 N High St (614) 263-1796; 19. 2161 Eakin Rd (614) 274-7748; 20. 1661 Hilliard Rome Rd 614-529-5110; 21. 3950 Morse Rd 614-476-4224; 22. 6201 E Broad St 614-367-7526; 23. 1040 Polaris Pkwy 614-781-1037; 24. 3445 S High St 614-497-3745; 25. 3583 E Broad St 614-237-9123; 26. 3015 E Livingston Ave 614-236-8622; 27. 2770 W Broad St 614-276-9745; 28. 1280 Demorest Rd 614-279-1962; 29. 3093 Cleveland Ave 614-263-7551; 30. 4890 N High St 614-261-9013; 31. 2150 E Dublin Granville Rd 614-523-1165; 32. 5195 N Hamilton Rd 614-476-0988; 33. 1162 Harrisburg Pike 614-351-0266; 34. 4530 Kenny Rd 614-326-0689; 35. 3900 Morse Rd 614-476-2070; 36. 5200 Westpointe Plaza Drive 614-876-7850; 37. 3579 S High St 614-409-0683; 38. 2700 Bethel Rd 614-326-0083; 39. 1221 Georgesville Rd 614-275-9811;
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio Covid-19 vaccine for kids: What parents need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urged parents who are grappling with the decision to get their child age 12-18 vaccinated against COVID-19 to take a look at the facts. “Now that 12-year-olds and up can be vaccinated, we know that parents and their children have more questions,”...
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Columbus, OH614now.com

The Peach Truck is coming to Columbus

Justin Bieber might get his peaches down in Georgia, but that doesn’t mean that you have to travel that far. In fact, thanks to the The Peach Truck, you’re now able to grab truly fresh, orchard-quality peaches in amounts as large as you’ll possibly need all without leaving Franklin County.
Columbus, OHmyfox28columbus.com

Fresh spring pasta primavera with crisp vegetables

(WSYX/WTTE) Columbus, OH — Looking for a light dish this spring and summer, pasta may be the way to go! Esther Weisman from Min Dins joins Good Day Columbus to show off her quick light pasta primavera recipe!. LIGHT PASTA PRIMAVERA. INGREDIENTS SERVE 6. 1) 2 cups of fresh sliced...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio drops COVID-19 mask mandate for vaccinated people. Read the health order

Ohio no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most situations, under a revised health order released late Monday afternoon. The revised order sets separate face covering and social distancing rules of people based on their vaccination status. The order will expire June 2, along with all other remaining health orders except those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and data collection.
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Hard Pickle Seltzer becomes reality after April Fools' joke

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Do you love pickles and hard seltzers? Do you like the idea of combining the two?. Crook’d Brü is releasing a Hard Pickle Seltzer following an April Fools' joke. It's set for a limited release, with only ten thousand 12-packs being made. The drink is 5%...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Read the latest Ohio public health order on wearing masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed a health order Monday that aligns the statewide mask mandate with that of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between now and June 2, when all coronavirus-related public health orders are rescinded, except in nursing and assisted-living facilities,...
Columbus, OHColumbus Alive

Food News: Chapman’s Eat Market announces “grand reopening”

Chef BJ Lieberman and his wife, Bronwyn, announced last week that Chapman’s Eat Market (739 S. Third St.) will hold its “grand reopening” on Friday, May 21. The couple opened the German Village restaurant eight months ago as takeout-only because of the pandemic. The restaurant has most recently hosted themed in-person dinners featuring tasting menus celebrating Vietnam and the American South, respectively. Starting Friday, Chapman’s is shifting to an a la carte menu, with expanded seating options and, for the first time, bar seating.
Columbus, OHColumbus Alive

What you missed in Columbus for May 17

Over the weekend, the Dispatch reported that Ma'Khia Bryant, who was fatally shot by Columbus police last month, was the fifth juvenile to be killed by the Columbus Division of Police since September 2016, putting it second in line behind the Chicago Police Department for the most juveniles killed by a law enforcement agency.
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Hartman, Jon

Jon Hartman of Fort Wayne has been named to the spring President's List at Capital University, the university has announced. To be named to the list, students must have achieved a grade-point average of at least 3.85 on a 4.0 scale, the university in Columbus, Ohio, said in a statement.
Columbus, OHbizjournals

Bottoms up! Columbus ranks among top beer cities in U.S.

Columbus is one of the top cities in the U.S. for beer enthusiasts, according to a new study. The capital ranks No. 15 among beer cities, according to a study published by Real Estate Witch, a real estate advice website. Researchers looked at the 50 most populous metro areas in the U.S. and evaluated each city across four metrics:
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Is Vax-A-Million initiative behind Ohio's rising vaccine numbers?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the nationwide push to get more people vaccinated, Ohio changed the game with the Vax-A-Million initiative. "This past Friday was our highest vaccine administration day in three weeks, since April 23. We had 25,413 shots administered," said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud. In addition to the lottery,...