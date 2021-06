The United States Men’s National Team look to begin an important 11 days as they take on Switzerland in St. Gallen. The friendly match serves as preparation for the Nations League Finals for the USMNT, ranked 20th in the FIFA World Rankings. For Switzerland, ranked 13th in the world, it poses as a warmup before they compete in Euro 2020. It’s a formidable matchup at altitude as Gregg Berhalter looks to get his team acclimated to the heights before traveling to Denver. It also will allow him to evaluate more players and put formations and rotations in place for most of his A lineup.