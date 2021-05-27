Extreme Weather is Hitting More Often. What Does This Mean for Austin’s Future?
Spring had arrived for the bees at Two Hives Honey, a small farm in Manor, when Winter Storm Uri struck in mid-February. Already finished with their winter rest, the queens were laying eggs while workers busily gathered pollen and grew the new brood. During a typical winter, Tara Chapman, Two Hives’ founder and owner, expects to lose about 5 percent of her hives. But Uri’s arctic blast hit Central Texas so late in the season—when the bees are already stretched thin caring for their young—that it destroyed a staggering 30 percent.www.austinmonthly.com