Extreme Weather is Hitting More Often. What Does This Mean for Austin’s Future?

Make-A-Wish kids show us daily, the courage needed to face extraordinary circumstances. Next month they challenge central Texans to summon their own courage to go "Over the Edge" and rappel from one of the tallest buildings Austin! This adventurous, annual event raises money for make-a-wish, granting the wishes of children with critical illnesses. Ana Kate Partridge and Shawn Partridge joined us to chat about their wish journey, this fundraiser, and how they are paying it forward for other kids.