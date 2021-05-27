Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Extreme Weather is Hitting More Often. What Does This Mean for Austin’s Future?

By Kim Krisberg
austinmonthly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring had arrived for the bees at Two Hives Honey, a small farm in Manor, when Winter Storm Uri struck in mid-February. Already finished with their winter rest, the queens were laying eggs while workers busily gathered pollen and grew the new brood. During a typical winter, Tara Chapman, Two Hives’ founder and owner, expects to lose about 5 percent of her hives. But Uri’s arctic blast hit Central Texas so late in the season—when the bees are already stretched thin caring for their young—that it destroyed a staggering 30 percent.

www.austinmonthly.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manor, TX
City
Spring, TX
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Bullard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Weather And Climate#Economy#Severe Weather#Austin Weather#Winter Weather#Chicago Weather#Hives#Augusts#Climate Central#Ercot#Texans#Texas Southern University#University Of Chicago#Office Of The Texas State#Two Hives Honey#Legislature#Extreme Heat#Unexpected Weather#Texas Temps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Global Warming
Related
Texas StateWoodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Activates Numerous State Resources As Severe Weather, Flash Flooding Threaten Much Of Texas

AUSTIN, TX - Governor Greg Abbott today rostered and activated numerous state resources ahead of severe weather and flash flooding that is expected to impact much of Texas over the next few days. As severe storms move across our state from West Texas, throughout the week, they are expected to bring very large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding, river flooding, and the potential for tornados.
expressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
smcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Austin, TXirei.com

Carr Properties enters Austin market

Carr Properties has acquired 100 Congress Avenue, a 22-story, 419,785-square-foot, class A office tower, located in the heart of downtown Austin, Texas. This acquisition marks Carr Properties’ entry into the Austin market, reflecting the company’s continued focus on strategic growth and investment in innovation markets. A sales price was not disclosed.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Houston Chronicle

Spring Branch restaurant makes new ranking of top 100 best places to eat in Texas

The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on the restaurant industry, but one Spring Branch area eatery got some statewide recognition on May 12. Lenin and Nelina Santana, the owners and operators of local Mexican restaurant Las Tortas Perronas got to experience joy and excitement as their business landed on Yelp’s list of the top 100 Texas restaurants, where it placed at No. 55.
Texas StatePosted by
KVUE

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Travis County: At least 83,261 cases have been reported and at least 864 people have died. At least 81,740 people have recovered from the virus.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas StateCBS Austin

Summon the courage to go "Over the Edge" for central Texas Make-A-Wish kids!

Make-A-Wish kids show us daily, the courage needed to face extraordinary circumstances. Next month they challenge central Texans to summon their own courage to go "Over the Edge" and rappel from one of the tallest buildings Austin! This adventurous, annual event raises money for make-a-wish, granting the wishes of children with critical illnesses. Ana Kate Partridge and Shawn Partridge joined us to chat about their wish journey, this fundraiser, and how they are paying it forward for other kids.
CAR AND DRIVER

Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving an Electric Vehicle

We can't rely on gas taxes forever, but there's no simple, obvious way to integrate electric vehicles and other alternative-fuel vehicles into the funding structure. Texas state senators are discussing a bill that would charge EV drivers between $200 and $250 for their car each year, plus another $190 or more if they drive over 9000 miles.