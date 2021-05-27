Climate Pledge Arena’s Newly Announced Food Vendors Include Some Popular Dumplings and Burgers
As the shiny new Climate Pledge Arena gets ready for its October 2021 opening, the food and drinks lineup is starting to come into focus. Among the newly announced vendors for the sports and concerts venue are: Din Tai Fung (the hugely popular dumpling house); local burger favorite Lil Woody’s; steakhouse mainstay Metropolitan Grill (part of the E3 restaurant group); Ethan Stowell’s pie joint Ballard Pizza, lunch bowl chain Just Poke, and Oregon-based brewery Hop Valley.seattle.eater.com