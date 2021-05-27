Cancel
Texas State

Texas Capitol Lobbyist Cleared In Date Rape Drugging Probe Had History Of Misconduct Complaints

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This story contains explicit language. Although it had not been officially released, the investigative report began ricocheting around computers and cellphones at the Texas Capitol early Tuesday evening, and it made one thing unambiguously clear: Rick Dennis, a lobbyist with one of Austin's most prominent firms, was not guilty of using a date rape drug on two female legislative staffers during a night out in Austin.

