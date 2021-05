Bristol County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Casey Levesque saved a man’s life on May 14 when he pulled over to the side of the road and rendered aid to a person in distress. Deputy Levesque was on his way home from work on the afternoon of Friday, May 14. While heading south on Route 140 between I-195 and Route 6 around 3:30 p.m., he noticed a few cars pulled over to the side of the road. As he got closer, he noticed a woman giving chest compressions to another woman on the side of Route 140.