An Interview With the Man Who Waited Five Years to Open a Mysterious Safe—and Found Only a xXx Condom Inside

By Ralph Jones
Slate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2016, Patrick Stevenson, a photographer in Australia, found a locked safe in a house where he had been living. After five years, he finally decided to open it. With the help of his brother, he breached the safe, and inside, he found a lone piece of treasure: a condom branded to tie in with the 2002 Vin Diesel movie xXx. Recently we spoke about this remarkable discovery. Our interview has been condensed and edited.

