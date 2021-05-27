An Interview With the Man Who Waited Five Years to Open a Mysterious Safe—and Found Only a xXx Condom Inside
In 2016, Patrick Stevenson, a photographer in Australia, found a locked safe in a house where he had been living. After five years, he finally decided to open it. With the help of his brother, he breached the safe, and inside, he found a lone piece of treasure: a condom branded to tie in with the 2002 Vin Diesel movie xXx. Recently we spoke about this remarkable discovery. Our interview has been condensed and edited.slate.com