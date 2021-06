RISING SUN — Town officials plan to maintain the property tax rate another year; a move that will only increase revenue by $25,290. At a May 25 public hearing Rising Sun will spell out its plans for Fiscal Year 2022, which includes seeking grant money to help the town with its MS4 requirements. This Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System is basically the wastewater equivalent of forcing towns like Rising Sun to lower its carbon footprint. This unfunded mandate requires Rising Sun to spend $1.8 million to get to a 25 percent reduction by 2025.