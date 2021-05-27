Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Local bestsellers for the week ending May 23

Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet John Green Dutton. 2. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story Michael Lewis Norton. 3. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Little, Brown. 4. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom...

www.bostonglobe.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Weiner
Person
Andy Weir
Person
Daniel Kahneman
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Bill Bryson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Bestsellers#The Sun Kazuo#Grief Chimamanda Ngozi#Circe#Dutch#Neiba#Indiebound Org#Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf#Wings Sy Montgomery Atria#Essays#Harperone#Patchett#Fall#Beauty#Hail Mary#Liveright#Law Richard Rothstein#Maggie#Sheldrake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Columbus, INRepublic

Viewpoint Bestsellers

*Asterisk denotes a local or regional author or Indiana connection. Editor’s note: Top sellers from Columbus’ independent book store. 1. “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,” Amanda Gorman. 2. “Realm Breaker (Signed Edition),” Victoria Aveyard. 3. “Crooked Kingdom (Six of Crows #2),” Leigh Bardugo. 4. “Thrilling...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Bestsellers List Sunday, June 6

1. While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday: $28) A political thriller from the voting rights activist. 2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $29) A lone astronaut tries to complete a mission to save the sun and humanity. 3. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28)...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

7 of the Best 2020 Nonfiction Books

This list some of the best 2020 nonfiction books was originally published in our nonfiction newsletter, True Story. Sign up for it here to get nonfiction news, reviews, deals, and more!. It’s been a ridic year, but a TON of amazing books came out this year. Before we start looking...
Entertainmentthepassivevoice.com

An Incomplete Survey of Fictional Knitters

The craft of knitting is such a prominent literary act that a subgenre of literature—called “knit-lit”—has formed. Within this subgenre, there are several motifs, including what is colloquially referred to as “the sweater curse”: the idea that when someone knits a garment for their love interest, the act will seal the demise of their relationship. Knitting a garment by hand is a deeply intimate act, which perhaps explains why authors are attracted to its symbolic potential. Knitting also has an unassuming quality. The act evokes peace and domestic tranquility, and it is often employed to convey these sentiments. A knitter can become a vehicle for change, too, propelling a story forward through their handicraft. A character may weave intricate narrative webs, sometimes suggesting warmth or safety, and other times disguising the places where heartbreak, deceit, and evil may lie. If you look for them, you’ll find them—somebody in the corner, knitting a hat or a scarf, quite possibly something containing the depths of their affections or, just as probable, the names of the people they wish dead.
Books & Literatureurbanmatter.com

4 Best Books to Make Your Day Off Fantastic

Many people love to read in their spare time, and for a reason. After all, a good book can take your mind off the problems and transport you into a new, fascinating, completely different world. However, finding a decent story can be pretty challenging. Today, many plots repeat the others, and many authors write in a stale, boring way.
Brooklyn, NYvol1brooklyn.com

Announcing Erin Morgenstern’s Gatsby-Inspired Contribution to “The Literary Tarot”

Tarot cards have played a significant role in a host of books over the years. The Literary Tarot, a new endeavor from Brink Literacy Project, puts a different spin on the relationship between the Tarot deck and the literary world. The contributors, including the likes of Kelly Link, Victor LaValle, and Kieron Gillen, paired specific books with specific cards, each one illustrating a deeper connection between the book’s themes and those of the card in question.
Advocacydailydead.com

Brink Literacy Project Launches THE LITERARY TAROT On Kickstarter, Horror Writers Include Stephen Graham Jones, Victor LaValle, Isaac Marion, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Today sees the launch of The Literary Tarot campaign on Kickstarter, pairing some of the world's best authors and artists for a great cause: the Brink Literacy Project!. This project tasked authors with pairing a tarot card with a seminal book that embodies the meaning of the arcana and we are exclusively revealing horror authors that are taking part in this project, along with the novel and card they have chosen:
Books & Literaturesouthparkmagazine.com

June books

The Premonition: A Pandemic Story, by Michael Lewis. Michael Lewis’s previous book, The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy, presciently asked readers the question — what if government agencies tasked with managing catastrophes failed to prepare for an unanticipated impending crisis? When Lewis heard news of the coronavirus spreading worldwide, he called his sources for The Fifth Risk and was alarmed when they told him that they were concerned by the government’s failure to contain the virus and the spread of disinformation. Lewis interviewed more people to get a better picture of what was unfolding during the beginning of the pandemic. In this nonfiction thriller, he follows three central characters — a biochemist, a public-health worker and a government employee who worked in the White House — as they try to avoid catastrophe and prevent future pandemics.
West Lafayette, INwbaa.org

Book Review: World Travel

Anthony Bourdain was arugably one of the best food writers/critics/TV personalities ever. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide gives Bourdain's honest take on some of the most interesting places in the world. The book also includes writings from friends, collegues, and family members about the wonderful world we live in and the wonderful man Bourdain. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.
Books & Literaturetherumpus.net

Why We Chose Kaveh Akbar’s Pilgrim Bell for The Rumpus Poetry Book Club

When I first sat down with Pilgrim Bell, forthcoming from Graywolf Press on August 3 but available to our Poetry Book Club members in just a few weeks, I looked for a definition or description of a pilgrim bell, just to fix in my mind what Kaveh Akbar might have had in mind when building this book. I ran into a problem, namely that page after page of the results were about this book—or were ads for handsome wristwatches made by Pilgrim, a Montreal jewelry firm. I’m not going to say that my search for meaning here turned into a pilgrimage of its own, but it did take me a bit longer than I expected, and the results were uncertain at best.
MusicCorbin Times Tribune

GUEST COLUMN: Wisdom of the ages

A title like that generates all sorts of images, from the soul-deep and introspective to the light-hearted and whimsical. Some might think of windswept mountain fastnesses accessible only through herculean sacrifice and determination, and still others might think of a sage elder, dispensing vague homilies from their rocking chair on the front porch.
Middletown, CTwesleyan.edu

“You Just Have to Read This . . .” Books by Wesleyan Alumni Dass ’69, Greenidge ’04, and Saba ’81

In this continuing series, Annie Roach ’22, an English and Italian studies major from Middletown, Del., reviews alumni books and offers a selection for those in search of knowledge, insight, and inspiration. The volumes, sent to us by alumni, are forwarded to Olin Library as donations to the University’s collection and made available to the Wesleyan community.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Mental_Floss

7 Fast Facts About Maniac Magee

When children’s author Jerry Spinelli first handed in the manuscript for his sixth novel, about a big-hearted, athletically gifted orphan known as “Maniac” Magee, he didn’t think he was onto anything special. It wasn’t until the publisher’s marketing director read the book on a flight to the Bologna Children’s Book Fair that Little, Brown Books for Young Readers realized it had a potential hit on its hands. Maniac Magee was published to broad acclaim in 1990, and in 1991 it was awarded the American Library Association’s Newbery Medal, an honor reserved for “the author of the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children” each year.
Books & LiteratureTexarkana Gazette

Dan Frank, adventurous book editor, is dead at 67

Dan Frank, who as editorial director of Pantheon Books discerned in journalism and comics the potential for enduring books and introduced authors like Joseph Mitchell to tens of thousands of readers, died on May 24 in Manhattan. He was 67. His death, at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, was caused by cancer, his...
Books & Literaturethe360mag.com

Bruno Schulz’s Lasting Impact

Bruno Schulz (1892-1942) created a rich symbolic world in his small body of literary work and in his graphic art that left a huge legacy in Polish literature and in Jewish literature outside Poland. His stories contained mainly in two collections, Cinnamon Shops (1934) and The Hourglass Sanatorium (1938), along with a few other stories published separately, critical works, and letters, are a testament to the fecund cultural environment of the East European region of Galicia between the wars. Schulz is a secular Jewish writer whose stories, which we know from the recent discovery of an early work entitled, Undula (1922) seem to come out of the themes in his artwork, but were forged into their mature form as letters to the Yiddish modernist poet Debora Vogel. He wrote them in Polish, was celebrated in Polish avantgarde circles, and the most extensive body of Schulz scholarship is in Polish. His work reflects the influence of German writer Thomas Mann, as well as Franz Kafka and Leopold von Sacher-Masoch (author of Venus in Furs), who were German-language writers of non-German cities of the Austro-Hungarian empire like Schulz Prague and Lemberg (Lviv) respectively. Postwar Jewish writers in a variety of languages such as Philip Roth, Cynthia Ozick, Danilo Ki¡, David Grossman, Jonathan Safran Foer, and Nicole Krauss, have created characters on the model of Schulz’s biography. In the confluence of cultures brought about by modernization and aggressive industrial forces in the Drohobycz-BorysŽaw oil producing region, Schulz’s idea of the writer sifting through the trash tandeta to find and reassemble mutilated fragments of cast-off mythologies or systems of meaning would become a model for generations of writers following the upheaval of the Second World War, post-Communism, and even post-Colonialism.
EntertainmentKirkus Reviews

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Anatomy of Mourning

The past year has been plagued by grief. Whether or not you lost a loved one during the pandemic, you have dealt with grief in some form, whether it be personal, familial, societal, spiritual, and/or existential. While I am blessed that both of my parents—and most members of my extended family—are alive and healthy, I have dealt with grief in a variety of forms in the past few years.