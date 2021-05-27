B.B. King Called This One of His Best Performances

“I shot Wavelength in three weeks after thinking about it for a year,” Michael Snow once said of his 1967 masterpiece. It is a remark that typifies his calculated and cerebral approach to art, yet no sooner does one characterize his work as such than the opposite arises, for Wavelength is also a work of great passion and intensity. The key to his work is this balance of opposites, held in place by a vision and sensibility that is by turns precise, ironic, and philosophical, often with a strong dose of Duchampian humor. Let’s call it “Snow’s Paradox,” and it applies to the man himself: famous and neglected, celebrated and obscure. Few artists of our time have made such a compelling body of work over such a wide range of media: paintings, drawings, films, sequential photographs, sculptures both private and public, artist’s books, sound works, and musical compositions. It is a strangely selfless body of work—another remark that gives lie to itself, since he also somehow stands at the center of every work. He is there and he is not, just as materiality and demateriality consistently swap places in his work.