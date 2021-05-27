Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lindale, GA

Mr. Billy Joe Kelly, age 75, of Lindale

By Staff Reports
coosavalleynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Billy Joe Kelly, age 75, of Lindale, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Kelly was born in Rome, Georgia on June 29, 1945, son of the late John Morgan Kelly and the late Elizabeth “Betty” Shiflett Kelly. He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Katrina Kelly and Carolyn Michelle Kelly, and by a brother, Randy Kelly. Mr. Kelly was a roofer and was of the Christian faith. He was a very sociable person and loved playing cards and horseshoes and enjoyed buying and selling cars.

coosavalleynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lindale, GA
Lindale, GA
Obituaries
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Rome, GA
Rome, GA
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Kelly
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Angela Kelly
Person
Morgan Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Mr Kelly#Pallbearers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Rome, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Fifty & 100 Years Ago

Twenty-six Rome students at the University of Georgia have been named to the dean’s list for the winter quarter. The College of Arts and Sciences listed Robert Carl Becker, Holly Hunt Bellinger, Kenneth Franklin Davis, Becky Rae Evans, Donna Lee Haynes, Louis Kauffman, Paula Jean Lane, Cullen Lee Lovvern, John Miller McCord, Ralph Krannert Riddle, Anita Faith Smith, Marvin Thomas Smith, Edwin Wayne Stansell, Angela Kaye Welch and Kenneth Wayne Burnette.
Rome, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

What's in a name ?

For well over a year now I’ve heard talk about the need to rebrand the local trail network as part of an effort to better market some of Rome’s quality of life amenities. Some folks have said the trail system needs a name, something catchy like the Swamp Rabbit Trail over in South Carolina.
Floyd County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Intersection named for local World War I vet, Carl Evans

The intersection of Preacher Smith Road and Rockmart Highway is now officially known as the Carl Evans Memorial Intersection. Members of the local legislative delegation met with Floyd County leaders and the Evans family Thursday morning for a brief dedication ceremony at Midway Elementary School. Carl Evans served largely in...