Mr. Billy Joe Kelly, age 75, of Lindale, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Kelly was born in Rome, Georgia on June 29, 1945, son of the late John Morgan Kelly and the late Elizabeth “Betty” Shiflett Kelly. He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Katrina Kelly and Carolyn Michelle Kelly, and by a brother, Randy Kelly. Mr. Kelly was a roofer and was of the Christian faith. He was a very sociable person and loved playing cards and horseshoes and enjoyed buying and selling cars.