An armed man was arrested Tuesday after leading Clayton County deputies on a high-speed chase that ended on the sprawling estate of rapper Rick Ross, authorities said. The “Hustlin’” rapper was not home at the time, but his security team allowed deputies to search after the man was spotted darting into a wooded area on the 235-acre Fayetteville property, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. The chase started as an attempted vehicle stop in Clayton that crossed into Fayette County when the driver refused to pull over, the agency said.