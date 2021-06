Two hikers were hoisted out of 49 Palms Canyon in Joshua Tree National Park on Thursday (May 13) by Morongo Basin deputies with assistance from County Air Rescue. Lost and suffering from heat exhaustion, Mercedes Sironi, 65, and Jefferey Knox, 71, both residents of Imperial Beach, California, contacted county sheriff’s dispatch for assistance about 10:30 a.m. The two were located and transported via helicopter to the 49 Palms Canyon trail head where they were treated by medical personnel and released.