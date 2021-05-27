Boy, 14, charged as adult in 13-year-old girl’s death

Police believe they have found the body of a 6-year-old Houston boy reported missing on May 27—in a tote bag in a motel room—and have detained an unidentified person. It’s a tragic end to a frustrating search for Sam Olson, who investigators say may have been missing for weeks before his family called police. According to KTRK, the last time someone not related to Sam saw him was April 30. The girlfriend of Sam’s father claimed she turned him over to his mother and a police officer on Thursday—but police had no record of that. Meanwhile, they searched the apartment of a friend of the girlfriend on Monday.