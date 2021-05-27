Cancel
Violent Crimes

Boy, 14, charged as adult in 13-year-old girl’s death

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 14-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old cheerleader whose body was found in the northeast Florida woods earlier this month. The State Attorney’s Office in St. Johns County filed a notice Thursday to transfer Aiden Fucci’s case from juvenile to adult court after a grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge, according to court records. He faces a possible life sentence.

