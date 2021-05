BLOOMINGTON — With Indiana’s 2021 men’s basketball roster intact, the Hoosiers are already looking ahead to the Class of 2022. IU already has one commitment in the 2022 class from Lawrence North guard C.J. Gunn, a four-star, 6-foot-5, 175-pound combo guard who is one of the top players within the state. But IU could need a few more players to fill out the class, depending on potential departures at the end of the 2021-22 season.