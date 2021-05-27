Cancel
Video Games

New Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Gameplay Revealed

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony and Guerrilla Games showed off more of Horizon Forbidden West on Thursday during PlayStation’s big State of Play centered around the game. The State of Play featured a new trailer showing off more of the sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn that’ll feature the series’ protagonist, Aloy, embarking on a new adventure filled with more stunning settings and enemies. Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled to release on the PlayStation 5 and on the PlayStation 4, but an exact release date has not yet been announced.

