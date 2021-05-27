Cancel
Anita Diamant’s new book on menstruation offers a ‘counter-narrative to shame’

By Kate Tuttle Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
Cover picture for the articleAnita Diamant had written about periods before — the title of her beloved novel, “The Red Tent,” referred to the place where women were sequestered by a society that demanded their removal during menstruation — but in her latest book, “Period. End of Sentence,” Diamant turns to her nonfiction side, writing of a movement to bring equality, access, and education about this most natural of bodily functions.

