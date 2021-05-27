newsbreak-logo
Vancouver woman in court in alleged theft from Felida senior living facility

By Becca Robbins
Columbian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Vancouver woman appeared Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court for allegedly stealing nearly $62,000 from a Felida senior living facility. Sara Leslie Scheetz, 37, worked as a bookkeeper at Felida Lodge Senior Living, 1104 N.W. 109th St., since it opened in 2012 until she resigned at the end of 2016, according to a probable cause affidavit. The business was owned by Scheetz’s mother and another woman, the affidavit says. (State business records indicate it’s now under different ownership.)

www.columbian.com
