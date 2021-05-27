This $26 Beach Dress From Amazon Is Going to Be Everywhere This Summer

Even if it wasn’t my job to do so, I’d still be online daily, obsessively scouting the latest fashion trends. As I scrolled through my social media this past weekend, screenshotting images left and right for inspiration, I noticed one trend in common among the ’fits I saved: shoes with chains. Whether it was a curb chain used as an ankle strap or chunky links adorning a leather strap, chains are everywhere right now. So naturally, I dove into a search to find the best pair to buy, and after sifting through a few sites, I found the perfect ones on Vince Camuto. I locked eyes on a pair of square-toe mules in tan, croc-embossed leather with the most dainty gold chain, and I added them to my cart immediately (and perhaps a few other things from the brand as well because I have a shopping problem). Want to see the pair I'm obsessing over plus a few more that caught my eye? Keep scrolling.