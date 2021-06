Once again, Real Salt Lake found itself as the objectively better team, but didn’t come away with three points. The Claret and Cobalt settled for a 1-1 final scoreline against Minnesota United at Rio Tinto Stadium Saturday evening for the team’s third consecutive draw heading into the international break. Similar to the game against Nashville that took place two weeks earlier that ended in a draw, RSL was deserving of the three points but couldn’t finish with a win.