Dallas, TX

Rangers major/minor league injury update

By Adam J. Morris
Lone Star Ball
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Rangers released a whole flurry of updates on various injuries for guys both in the majors and in the minors. The most notable item is that 2019 supplemental first rounder Davis Wendzel is going to have surgery for a hamate bone injury. He is expected to miss six weeks. Wendzel has slashed .241/.390/.371 this year in 69 plate appearances for AA Frisco, playing primarily shortstop. He has gotten good reviews for his approach, and his defensive versatility and solid overall offensive game evoke comparisons to Justin Turner. This is disappointing news, but hopefully he will be back in action in July.

